Scott Disick reflects on Sofia Richie split: 'She felt neglected'

Scott Disick believes Sofia Richie felt “neglected” in their relationship because of the time he continues to spend with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The 37-year-old reality star dated Sofia – who is the daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie – for almost three years between late 2017 and summer 2020, and has now said he thinks their romance failed because he wasn’t able to give her the attention she wanted. Scott admitted he still sees “taking care” of Kourtney as one of his “priorities” because she is the mother of his three children - Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six – despite the couple splitting in 2015, and thinks Sofia found that difficult to process. Speaking to Kourtney - who is now in a relationship with Travis Barker - in a preview clip ahead of this week’s premiere of the final ever season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, he said of the split: “I don't know, I just think people come into our lives and think it's maybe easier than it is. “To be with you or to be with me … it’s very true that we do come with a lot of baggage. And it’s definitely not easy that we see each other, work together, and are friends.

“When you first get with someone everybody is like, making changes and 'Oh, I'll do anything because I'm so happy or so in love and so excited.’ But then, when it sinks in and it becomes real life, it's a lot different.”

The Talentless founder insisted he doesn’t believe he’d be able to date someone who had a similar arrangement with an ex, but said he’s always made sure to be as transparent as possible with his partners.

He added: “I don’t think I could do it if it was the other way around.

“But I’ve always been clear that my priority has been my children, my life with them, and I even put it out there that taking care of you is one of my priorities.”

In a confessional, Scott - who is now dating Amelia Hamlin - then hailed Sofia, 20, as a “trooper” and said he understands why the relationship didn’t work out.

He told cameras: “I realise that Sofia has been an absolute trooper, but the truth is anybody dating somebody is gonna feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”