Scott Disick 'wants Kourtney Kardashian to be happy'

TV star Scott Disick wants Kourtney Kardashian - the mother of his three children - "to be happy". The 37-year-old TV star - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with his ex - is pleased that Kourtney is happily dating musician Travis Barker. A source said: "Scott hasn't been reacting much to Kourtney and Travis dating. "It's always a bit of an adjustment when one of them is dating someone new, but at the end of the day, he obviously wants Kourtney to be happy and they're focused on co-parenting together." Scott and Kourtney, 41, split back in 2015, but have subsequently retained a healthy relationship and have successfully co-parented their three children together.

Kourtney's family are also pleased to see the reality star dating the Blink-182 drummer.

The insider told “Entertainment Tonight”: "Kourtney’s family is super supportive of the relationship and loves Travis.

"He has been a family friend for such a long time and Kourtney has been single for a while, so they're all very happy for her and think this is the healthiest relationship that she could be in."

Earlier this week, a source claimed that Travis, 45, is "smitten" with Kourtney.

The drummer and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star are "officially a couple", and he's been in love with Kourtney for some time.

The source said: "Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple.

"They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

The celebrity duo sparked rumours last week when they both posted social media snaps from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.

The romance is Kourtney's first major relationship since she split from Younes Bendjima in 2018, having separated from Scott - the father of her children - six years ago.