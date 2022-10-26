‘Scrubs’ writer Eric Weinberg's bail revoked in his sexual assault trial

“Scrubs” writer Eric Weinberg's bail has been revoked in his sexual assault trial. The 63-year-old television producer has been remanded into custody and will remain in jail as he awaits his next court appearance next month after denying 18 counts of sexual assault and previously being out on a $5 million (R90.39 million) bail.

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, Weinberg “pleaded not guilty and was remanded into custody and being held without bail. He is scheduled to return to court on November 15 for a preliminary hearing setting." Deputy District Attorney Marlene Martinez explained to the court that prosecutors believe Weinberg “is a danger to society”. She added: “He approached any young female and uses his status as a writer-producer to manipulate these women.”

Watch video: Weinberg’s legal representatives advocated for their client to remain free but to have restrictions put on his freedom, such as house arrest. However, according to “The Hollywood Reporter”, the presiding judge, Virginia Wilson, ruled that “the defendant has engaged in a pattern of violence towards women for over six years.”

Weinberg was arrested at his home in Los Feliz in July and is accused of rape and sexual assaults. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Weinberg is alleged to have “targeted women in grocery stores, coffee shops, and other public places.” Hollywood producer Eric Weinberg is taken into custody after bail was denied at his arraignment in Superior Court in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 25, 2022. Weinberg is charged with 18 counts of sexual assault. Robyn Beck/Pool via REUTERS They claim the TV executive “would approach the women who were in their 20-30s, under the guise of being a photographer and would set up photo shoots with them.”

