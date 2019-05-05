Seal wants to date Charlize Theron.



The pair met in New York recently when they were both staying at the Whitby Hotel for work and Seal reportedly wants to take Charlize on a date when they both return to Los Angeles.



A source told the Sunday Mirror: "They kept bumping into one another and Seal was pretty charming.



"He's a smooth guy and had no trouble introducing himself to her.



"They were both like passing ships in the night half the time but when they did see each other there was a lot of chemistry.



"Seal was quite keen and wanted to get together with her when he's back in LA."



Seal, 56, split with ex-wife Heidi Klum, 45, - with whom he has four children - in 2012. And mother-of-two, Charlize, 43, recently complained about her single status.



She said: "I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available."



Last year, she explained she had "no interest" in finding a new partner while her kids were younger but now her children are getting older, she admitted she could change her mind.



She said: "With both of my kids, the first two years, I had absolutely no interest in dating.



"It wasn't even a struggle - it was a case where my body chemistry and my mind just wanted to go to the place where I was 100 per cent satisfied with being a mom.



"And then ... Well it kind of changes.



"My little one will be three soon and I'm starting to feel like, 'OK, I'm not dealing with diapers and wipes any more and you know something? Right now I'm really happy."







