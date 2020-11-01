Sean Connery 'got his final wish to slip away without any fuss', says wife

Sir Sean Connery died peacefully in his sleep as he wished. The James Bond actor passed away this week aged 90 after a long illness and his widow Micheline has recalled how his final months had been plighted by his dementia diagnosis but he got his "final wish" of "slipping away without any fuss". Speaking about his last few months, the painter said: "It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself latterly. “At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful. I was with him all the time and he just slipped away. It was what he wanted. “He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss."

“And Micheline - who was Sean's second wife, marrying him in 1975 - paid tribute to Sean, who she called "a model of a man".

She told the Mail on Sunday newspaper: "He was gorgeous and we had a wonderful life together. He was a model of a man.

“It is going to be very hard without him, I know that. But it could not last for ever and he went peacefully."

Since the news of his death broke, multiple tributes have poured in for Sean.

A statement released by James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson read: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery.

He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words - ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond’ - he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

Whilst a statement released by BAFTA added: "We are very sorry to hear of the death of British acting legend Sir Sean Connery. He was a BAFTA Fellow, a BAFTA Special Award recipient and won a Leading Actor BAFTA in 1988 for 'The Name Of The Rose.'"

Sean is survived by his 91-year-old wife Micheline Roquebrune and his son Jason Connery, 57.