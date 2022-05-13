Sean 'Diddy' Combs: ‘I’m uncancelling Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott’

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has declared he is “uncancelling” Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott. The 52-year-old star will host and executive produce this weekend’s Billboard Music Awards.

He explained his decision to have the country singer – who apologised last July after using racist language – and the “Sicko Mode” hitmaker, whose Astroworld festival ended in tragedy, when 10 revellers were killed and hundreds injured in a crowd surge, on the bill was because he wanted to give them a second chance. He told Billboard: “The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness. “As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life.

“So one of the things I’m doing directly is uncancelling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncancelling. But cancelling is a trend that needs to stop. “Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan (used the N-word) while talking to his boy. People make mistakes. “Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive.

“To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again, with the mindset of getting a second chance at life. “Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back outside with no masks on. “We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

Morgan apologised in July after footage emerged of him using the N-word twice, after returning from a boozy night out. He was disqualified from the Academy of Country Music Awards, but has since returned to Billboard’s country airplay chart and it was announced, a few weeks ago, he would perform at Sunday's ceremony. MRC Live Alternative, who produce the event, said: “After a thorough review and robust discussions internally, and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show.”