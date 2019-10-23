Sean "Diddy" Combs shared a touching tribute to his ex-partner Kim Porter on Tuesday as the first anniversary of her death approaches.
The "Last Night" hitmaker tragically lost his former girlfriend - with whom he had Christian, 21, and 12-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie - to pneumonia on November 15, 2018, and as the first anniversary of her passing approaches, the rapper has shared a sweet snap of Kim stood by the water holding her hands around the sun.
Alongside the silhouetted photo, Diddy simply captioned it with the red love-heart emoji and tagged Kim's account.