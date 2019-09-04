Sean Paul with his wife Jodi Stewart and their two children, Levi Blaze and Remi Leigh. Picture: Instagram

Sean Paul has become a father for the second time, as he revealed his wife Jodi Stewart gave birth to a daughter at the end of August. The 46-year-old rapper already has two-year-old son Levi Blaze with his wife Jodi Stewart, and has now revealed their family has expanded once again as on August 20, Jodi gave birth to their second child and first daughter, whom they have named Remi Leigh.

In a sweet family photo posted to Instagram on Tuesday which confirmed the tot's birth, Sean wrote: "RRR!!! REMI LEIGH. WELCOME 2 THE GANG MY BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER. (sic)"

The "Cheap Thrills" rapper - whose full name is Sean Paul Francis Henriques - announced Jodi was expecting another child back in February, when he posted an image of the family arranged as though they were in a band.

Levi held a microphone in the picture, whilst his parents stood behind him, with Jodi placing a hand over her baby bump.

Text over the image read: "Every rockstar needs a sidekick. Arriving August 2019."

Jodi posted the same photo to her Instagram, captioning it, "Making music and making babies! #SideKickComingAugust2019 #LeadSingerGotCompany #BandComplete #ItsAGirl #BlessedBeyondMeasure. (sic)"

Previously, when they announced they were expecting their first child, the couple posted on social media to say they were set to welcome a "lead singer" to their family band.

Sean posted a picture of his wife holding a guitar and himself sat at a piano with a pair of baby shoes placed on top, and wrote: "RRR!!! LEAD SINGER ARRIVING FEBRUARY 2017 #THEHENRIQUES' #duttyyute #madpeopletingdeyshouldkno @jodijinx RRR!!! (sic)"

Sean and his spouse married in May 2012, and before the arrival of their first child, the 'Rockabye' singer said Jodi was getting him ready for fatherhood.

He explained: "My wife's been doing a lot of preparation and warning me. But I've always been like, 'Ach, I'll be a great dad.'

"Then there's times when I'm talking out loud and I'm realising that I'm going to have to clean that filthy mouth out!"