Sean Penn rants he’d have slaughtered 9/11 terrorists if he had been US president at time of attacks

Sean Penn says he would have hunted down and slaughtered the terrorists behind 9/11 if he had been US president at the time of the attacks. The ‘Milk’ actor, 63, added he would have gone to jail for his actions if he’d been in charge of America 22 years ago when hijacked planes were used to strike New York’s Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

He said in a fiery interview with Variety magazine: “I’d have let White House counsel know they (Amnesty International) are on vacation.

“I’m not consulting with them. If I have to go to prison, I’ll go, but I’m going to kill them. I’m killing everyone that did this. But only them. And we know where the f*** they are.” Penn’s most recent project, scheduled for a September 18 release, is a documentary on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky titled ‘Superpower’. The two-time Oscar winner added in the Variety chat he had permanently given away one of his pair of trophies to the Ukraine leader.

He said: “I told him to keep it and bring it to Malibu after all this is over and his country is safe.” Penn – who won two Academy Awards for best actor for ‘Mystic River’ in 2003 and 2008’s ‘Milk’ – also raged about Oscars bosses refusing to let Zelensky speak at the 2022 Oscars where Will Smith, 54, assaulted Chris Rock, 58, weeks after Ukraine was invaded by Russia. The actor raged: “The Oscars producer thought, ‘Oh, he’s not light-hearted enough.’

“Well, guess what you got instead? Will Smith!” Penn also said Smith’s attack made him think of having his Oscars trophies smelted down to make bullets for Ukraine’s war against Russia. He added: “I thought, well, f***, you know? I’ll give them to Ukraine. They can be melted down to bullets they can shoot at the Russians.”