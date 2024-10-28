Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stuns in ‘Alice in Wonderland’ for their first Halloween as a couple

With Halloween approaching this week, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got into the spooky spirit early. The couple, who have been together since 2023, debuted their first Halloween look as a duo on Saturday, dressing as characters from “Alice in Wonderland.”

Gomez shared their costumes on Instagram, where she appeared as Alice, wearing a classic light blue dress with a black headband and Mary Jane shoes, perfectly capturing the whimsy of her character. Blanco embraced the eccentric look of the Mad Hatter, complete with a large top hat, orange wig, and a colourful, playful suit. Gomez captioned the post on her Instagram, "Curiouser and curiouser," quoting a famous line from the story, adding to the Halloween magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) “Alice in Wonderland” film adapts Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, where young Alice enters a bizarre world filled with characters like Cheshire Cat, and Queen of Hearts. Known for its dream-like visuals and themes of curiosity and self-discovery, the story captivates audiences with whimsy and adventure.

The romance between Gomez and Blanco developed from a long-standing friendship. Gomez is known for her work in “Only Murders in the Building” and hits like “Love You Like a Love Song,” and Blanco is a Grammy-winning producer behind numerous chart-toppers. In an interview with Howard Stern earlier this year, Blanco shared his admiration for Gomez. “She’s truly just like my best friend. We laugh all day. She inspires me,” he shared, describing her as the “coolest, nicest, sweetest” person. Blanco also gave a glimpse into their Valentine’s Day celebration, which showcased his thoughtfulness.