Selena Gomez feels she was a "victim" of emotional abuse during her on/off five-year relationship with Justin Bieber.
The "Wolves" singer had an on/off romance with the "Believe" hitmaker from 2010 to 2015 and though she felt their time together was "beautiful", she was also glad when it was finally over, even if she didn't get "respectful closure" at the end.
Talking about her track 'Lose You to Love Me', she said: "I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said.
"It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying -- I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over.
"And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it's done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter."