Selena Gomez feels ‘nervous’ about releasing her documentary

Selena Gomez feels “nervous” about sharing her “difficulties” in her new documentary. The 30-year-old star is the focus of an upcoming documentary called “My Mind and Me” on Apple TV+, and Gomez has confessed to having mixed feelings about the project.

Story continues below Advertisement

The chart-topping singer, who has spoken openly about her mental health struggles, said: “As nervous as I am to put out something this personal, in my heart I know now is the time. “I hope that by sharing my experiences and difficulties, it will help people feel inspired to share their own stories. And to have hope that things can and will get better.” Watch video:

The documentary looks at the pop star’s mental health journey, and Gomez admits that the project “took on a life of its own”. She told “Vanity Fair” magazine: “It was never this thought-out plan thinking we were going to capture these very personal parts of my life. It just evolved from there.” Gomez teamed up with director Alek Keshishian to make the documentary.

Story continues below Advertisement

And she relished the experience of working with Keshishian, who is best known for his 1991 Madonna documentary. The “Lose You to Love Me” hitmaker said: “I had seen ‘Truth or Dare’ and thought it was one of the most brilliant music documentaries that’s ever been shot. “I watched it seven times. It’s an actual work of art. This isn’t just, ‘Here I am on tour and I’m going through things’.

Story continues below Advertisement