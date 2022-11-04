Selena Gomez hints at new music in 2023

Selena Gomez hopes to release new music in 2023. The former child star’s last studio album was 2020’s “Rare”, while last year she put out the Spanish language collection “Revelación”, and the “Come and Get It” hitmaker has hinted that she’ll return with more tunes next year.

Asked when fans can expect new music, she told “Variety” at the “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” premiere at the AFI Festival on Wednesday: “Hopefully next year.” The 30-year-old singer and actress also teased that it’s about time she played some shows for her fans. Asked about a tour, she replied: “Maybe! I know. I should, right?”

Watch video: Last year, Gomez vowed to never quit music, despite previously saying she was considering retiring from music as she didn’t feel like she was being taken seriously. She said at the time: “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously.

“I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You to Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough. “I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.” Speaking about her tell-all documentary, which debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, she told the publication: “By being fully honest and transparent about what I walked through, there’s nothing that they can say that honestly will affect me.”