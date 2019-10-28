Chart-topping pop star Selena Gomez has revealed she feels determined not to let herself down.
The 27-year-old pop star has teased a song on her upcoming album, revealing the track will touch upon some of the valuable life lessons she's learned over the last couple of years.
She told "The Zach Sang Show": "There's a song that I basically said I can't let myself let me down.
"I wanted to kind of interpret that as every time I feel bad, I always end up going into this spiral. And I just feed it. And I've learned over the years to take a step back from that and try to rewire your thoughts so that you're more focused on what it's gonna turn into.
"One of the worst moments of my life ended up being the biggest blessing of my life."