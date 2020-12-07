Selena Gomez: I would love to see men championing women more

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Selena Gomez wants to see more “men championing women”, as she said she loves how “supportive” women can be toward one another. The 28-year-old singer and actress has said she loves how “supportive” women can be toward one another, but is desperate to see more men helping to “lift up” the women in their lives. Speaking at the virtual Teen Vogue Summit, she said: "I love how supportive women can be of other women and lift each other up. “And now these young girls can look up to women more than ever with our vice president, with people like Stacey Abrams, all of these women that truly are breaking the mould and they're doing things that are incredible … If anything, I would love to see men championing women more. “I’m believing that this place of all these women just supporting each other is great, but we also need some support from men.”

Selena’s call for more support from men comes as she recently said she’s on the lookout for a “funny” boyfriend, as she loves a man who can make her laugh.

When asked what she looks for in a guy, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer - who has previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - said: “Funny does it for me - you just have to be funny. While I like a guy who is confident in himself, I really dislike arrogance.”

However, Selena insisted she is “totally cool” with being single because there are so many good things about being alone in her late 20s.

She said: "I am single - and I'm totally cool with that. There are a lot of positives to being single and it's about enjoying them when you're in that stage of life."

And the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress ruled out the idea of turning to dating apps to find love when she’s ready.

She said: "I'm sure [Raya] works for some people but I can't see that happening."