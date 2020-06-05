Selena Gomez lends her Instagram account to 'black voices'

Selena Gomez has revealed she will give black leaders control of her Instagram account in order to amplify their voices. The 27-year-old star has revealed via the photo-sharing platform that she intends to give up control of her account for the next few days so that black leaders can "speak directly to all of us". Selena - who has 178 million Instagram followers - wrote: "I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. "Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. (sic)"

Meanwhile, fellow music star Lil Nas X recently rubbished the Blackout Tuesday concept, describing it as the "worst idea ever".

The rapper blasted the campaign - which saw celebrities, corporations, music labels and sports stars show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement by refusing to post on social media - and he instead insisted now is the time to speak out as loudly as possible about racial discrimination.

He wrote on Twitter: "i know y'all mean well but... bro saying stop posting for a day is the worst idea ever

"i just really think this is the time to push as hard as ever. i don't think the movement has ever been this powerful. we don't need to slow it down by posting nothing. we need to spread info and be as loud as ever. (sic)"