Selena Gomez: My exes think I'm 'crazy'

The “Heart Wants What It Wants” hitmaker - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - joked that all of her former flames think that she's crazy but she insists she "doesn't care".

Speaking to YouTube star Nikkie Tutorials, she said: "It's hard to find a man in quarantine ... It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff ... and I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though.' Guys are a lot of work ... Every one of my exes thinks I'm crazy but I don't care."

Meanwhile, Selena previously revealed she wants a boyfriend who is "genuine", as she shared some of the key traits she looks for in a partner.

She said: "I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool."

The brunette beauty also revealed she wants a partner who can make her laugh - but is still "down to earth and cool".