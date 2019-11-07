Selena Gomez re-follows Bella Hadid on Instagram









Selena Gomez. Picture: Instagram Selena Gomez has offered an olive branch to Bella Hadid after she unfollowed her on Instagram two years ago. The "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker has offered an olive branch to the 23-year-old model by reconnecting with her on the photo-sharing site after she unfollowed her when she started dating her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd two years ago. The 27-year-old singer jumped into a relationship with the 'Starboy' hitmaker at the beginning of 2017 - just three months after he split from Bella - and they temporarily moved in together in New York in September before splitting a month later. Six months later, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - had rekindled things with Bella, who he first dated in 2015, before splitting again in 2019. And it's not just Bella who Selena would like to make peace with as she's also re-followed her sister Gigi Hadid, 24, on the social networking site.

Gig has reciprocated the gesture by following her back, but Bella is yet to do so.

Meanwhile, Selena - who was previously in an on/off relationship with Justin Bieber - has been "super, super single" for two years now and recently said she can't wait to find someone on the "same wavelength" as her.

She said: "I've been super, super single for two years.

"I want to know what that love will look like next for me. I want it to be real and I don't want it to be co-dependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older, you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength as you ... I'm chilling right now you guys, honestly, that is so stressful."

And she's determined to be "very transparent" with love in the future.

She explained: "I would be very transparent. I don't have room to buffer things that I need or that I want. I think girls can sometimes be scared of that, because we're viewed as crazy or needy or overthinking things or dramatic. I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have, falling super deep and being passionate.

"It's just about containing it and channeling it in the right areas. But I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything. I believe that it exists. I'm happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we're going to be doing this forever."