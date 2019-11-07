Selena Gomez has offered an olive branch to Bella Hadid after she unfollowed her on Instagram two years ago.
The "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker has offered an olive branch to the 23-year-old model by reconnecting with her on the photo-sharing site after she unfollowed her when she started dating her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd two years ago.
The 27-year-old singer jumped into a relationship with the 'Starboy' hitmaker at the beginning of 2017 - just three months after he split from Bella - and they temporarily moved in together in New York in September before splitting a month later.
Six months later, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - had rekindled things with Bella, who he first dated in 2015, before splitting again in 2019.
And it's not just Bella who Selena would like to make peace with as she's also re-followed her sister Gigi Hadid, 24, on the social networking site.