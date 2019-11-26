Selena Gomez reportedly suffered a panic attack before her American Music Awards (AMAs) performance.
The 27-year-old singer took to the stage at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday in what was her first televised performance in two years, and sources have now said the pressure of the show got to her just moments before she stepped out on stage.
A source told E! News: "Selena definitely had anxiety and a panic attack before she went out and was putting a lot of pressure on herself."
Whilst another told People magazine: "She definitely had a panic attack. She was nervous. She hasn't been on stage in two years, and it's an important song in her career. She really wanted to deliver."
Following her performance, Selena took to Instagram to thank her fans for sticking by her side over the past few years, as she said it "feels good to be back".