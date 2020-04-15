Selena Gomez suing video game company

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Selena Gomez is suing a video game company who she has accused of using her name and likeness without permission. The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker has filed a lawsuit against the software and technology firms who created the app "Clothes Forever - Styling Game" as she insisted she didn't give them permission to use her name, likeness, or image in any regard. And Selena - whose legal team included an unfavourable review of the app in with the complaint - argued the game threatens her reputation because it charges users and is "bug-riddled". In a statement, her lawyer Alex Weingarten of Venable LLP told E! News: "Selena Gomez's career as a model, actress, musician, and entrepreneur has made Selena a household name. "Forgame, Mutanbox and these other fly-by-night video game developers have attempted to profit off of Selena's signature look by misappropriating her likeness and inviting players to style' Selena without her consent.

"Selena Gomez is a style icon. This is an egregious violation of Selena's rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate."

The 27-year-old star is seeking damages for the "intentional and despicable misappropriation" of her public stature, a share of any profit made by the app and for the company to stop using her likeness.

Selena recently admitted she felt pressured into "opening up" about her private life because "people were taking away [her] narrative".

She said: "My intention was never to become a tabloid ... it got out of control. And then I was like, 'Wait, none of this is true.' The way [people have] ... tried to explain things has made it sound really bad, when in reality there's nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love.

"I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I'm so young and I'm going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life's going."