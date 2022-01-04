Serial cheater Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloé Kardashian after confirming paternity of third child

While most people will be starting the new year motivated and ready to conquer, Khloé Kardashian starts it with confirmation that her ex and father of her child Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman.

"Today, paternity test rest results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Tristan wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Stories. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Tristan then continued with a direct apology to Khloé, saying: "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the headache and humiliation I caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Tristan previously denied having sex with Maralee in California where the paternity case was filed, claiming that the "only" possible date of conception for the child was March 13, 2021, which is his birthday, when he was in Texas.