Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan cleared of drug charges

It's a day of relief for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his family as his son, Aryan Khan, has been cleared of all drug related charges against him. Aryan was arrested in 2021 during a raid on the luxurious Cordelia Empress, which had set sail for Goa on October 2, 2021. During a raid, which lasted almost eight hours, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) suspected Aryan of carrying drugs onto the cruiseliner.

After his arrest, Aryan spent 26 days in detention and only received bail on October 26, 2021. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is escorted to court by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for a bail plea hearing in Mumbai on October 8, 2021, after his arrest in connection with a drug case. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) Today, after eight months, the NCB confirmed that it had dropped the case against Aryan and five others due to a lack of "sufficient evidence". However, the bureau has pressed charges against 14 others. In an online report, Aryan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said that he was happy that the NCB had realized its mistake.

"I'm relieved, and so must my clients be, including Shah Rukh Khan. The truth has prevailed. Ultimately, there was no material to charge this young man (Aryan Khan) or arrest him. “He was not found with any drugs and I had clearly indicated to the court that the arrest was completely meaningless," said Rohatgi, adding that he was happy that the NCB had acted professionally. “At least at the time of filing the charge sheet, admitting and realising that there was no reason to proceed against this young man. They have admitted their mistake. I think we should look at the future. Now the future is bright and the chapter should be closed.”

