Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan granted bail

Three weeks after being put in jail on drug charges, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Aryan Khan, 23, was arrested three weeks ago by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs during a rave party aboard a luxury cruise liner.

The NCB took Khan and seven others into custody. Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were initially arrested. Khan has been charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court heard the case for the third-consecutive day.

Justice NW Sambre granted bail to the three accused after hearing former AG Mukul Rohatgi for Khan and ASG Anil Singh for the NCB. While the NCB opposed the bail, reiterating that Khan was not new to drugs and he dealt with peddlers, Rohatgi contested that the NCB could not prove any conspiracy as it has claimed. According to the Hindustan Times, Khan’s case snowballed into a political storm with allegations of irregularities and extortions being added to it.

The news of Khan’s release will come as much relief to his parents. As Khan spent days in Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, reports of Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan’s dealing with the crisis surfaced. Indian media outlets reported that Shah Rukh and Gauri have been devastated and shaken.