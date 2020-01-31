Shakira plans to celebrate diversity at Super Bowl halftime show









Shakira. Picture: Reuters Shakira has promised the Super Bowl halftime show will celebrate "live and diversity". The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and Jennifer Lopez will be taking to the stage during the flagship NFL game on Sunday and their pair plan to honour the late Kobe Bryant - who died in a helicopter crash last weekend - as well as embracing a range of cultures and celebrations. Speaking during a press conference for the show, she said: "Life is so fragile. And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. "And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage." The 42-year-old singer believes the performance is a "palpable example of how anything is possible" and she and Jennifer, 50, are "redefining paradigms about age, about race, about background."

She added: "It doesn't really matter where you're from, how old you are or where you come from, what matters is the message and what you have to say. We have a lot to say."

Meanwhile, Jennifer - who has twins Max and Emme, 12, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - has hailed the show as "very empowering", pointing out it is the first time two Latina's will take the prestigious slot.

She said: "That statement alone to me is empowering. When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to have that, to see that two Latinas are doing this in this country at this time, it's just very empowering for us."

The game will take place is Miami, which Shakira described as "so, so special".

She explained: "Miami is a city full of energy, it's an important nest for the Latino community and it's been a viable city for me because a huge part of my career was forged here."