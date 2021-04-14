Sharon Osbourne didn't watch 'The Talk' on return

Former “The Talk” star Sharon Osbourne didn't watch the show when it returned to TV screens earlier this week. The 68-year-old star recently left the programme following her explosive on-air row with co-presenter Sheryl Underwood on 10 March and though the show came back on screen this week after being removed from the schedules while a review into the incident was carried out, Sharon wasn't among the viewers. Sources told TMZ that Sharon was "otherwise engaged" when the show returned on Monday and she hasn't spoken to Sheryl since their public falling out more than three weeks ago, though it is unclear whether she will reach out to her in the near future. When asked on the show on Monday if she'd remain friends with Sharon, Sheryl said she'd wait to see how the former “X Factor” judge behaved with her. She said: "People have asked me, 'Well, if you see Sharon, what would you do?' If she greeted me warmly and sincerely, I would give her back the same, because we've been on this show for 10 years.

"I want people to understand when you're friends with somebody you stay friends with. And what did Maya Angelou say? When people show you who they are, believe them."

The two women had argued over Sharon’s decision to defend her friend Piers Morgan against allegations of racism in the wake of his departure from UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain', which stemmed from his criticism of the Duchess of Sussex and her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

When “The Talk” returned on Monday, Sheryl and her co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Elaine Welteroth, and Amanda Kloots, pledged to "honestly discuss" what had happened on 10 March, with the hope of showing others how to feel “comfortable” when having “difficult conversations”.

Sheryl said: "We need to process the events of that day and what happened since so we can get to the healing.

“Over the next hour we'll honestly discuss what occurred and explore some of our feelings, and we'll also show you how anyone can become more comfortable discussing important issues and having difficult conversations.

“And by the end of the hour, we want everyone to feel empowered and ready to move forward."