Sharon Osbourne gets dragged for defending Piers Morgan

Media personality Sharon Osbourne has been dragged by social media users after she defended Piers Morgan. The author and talk show host ruffled feathers this week when she took to social media to defend her friend, following the news that he had quit “Good Morning Britain”. Piers quit after facing criticism for his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. ITV announced that Piers asked to leave the show with immediate effect. On Tuesday evening, the UK broadcaster said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ’Good Morning Britain’.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Following the interview, Piers did not mince his words, choosing to lash into the duchess and Prince Harry for attacking the monarchy“, for saying Queen Elizabeth II was racist and that Meghan was lying about her revealing that she was suicidal.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report," he said in response to the interview on ”Good Morning Britain“.

Following his departure, Sharon tweeted that Piers was just speaking his truth and that she supported him. “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” she wrote.

Following her tweet many people attacked the “The Talk” co-host.

While she defended herself on her show, many felt she was opting to stand on the wrong side of history and made that abundantly clear in her mentions.

See below:

Apparently Sharon, his opinion is so bad that he fired himself and ran away. Glad you weighed in though, now I can add you to the growing list of dumb that I can block and ignore. https://t.co/FfpurQN6pR — David Yankovich (@DavidYankovich) March 10, 2021

Sharon this dude tried to date the woman. No woman deserves to be harassed by a man because he was turned down.. Piers used his platform to attack her ... https://t.co/Hrj25g2hYs — Loni Love (@LoniLove) March 9, 2021

his truth is calling a suicidal woman a liar after harassing her in the press for years Sharon. how proud are you to stand in that truth? — Beth McColl (@imteddybless) March 9, 2021