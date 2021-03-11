EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sharon Osbourne gets dragged for defending Piers Morgan

Media personality Sharon Osbourne has been dragged by social media users after she defended Piers Morgan.

The author and talk show host ruffled feathers this week when she took to social media to defend her friend, following the news that he had quit “Good Morning Britain”.

Piers quit after facing criticism for his comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ITV announced that Piers asked to leave the show with immediate effect.

On Tuesday evening, the UK broadcaster said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave ’Good Morning Britain’.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

Following the interview, Piers did not mince his words, choosing to lash into the duchess and Prince Harry for attacking the monarchy“, for saying Queen Elizabeth II was racist and that Meghan was lying about her revealing that she was suicidal.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she said, Meghan Markle. I wouldn’t believe it if she read me a weather report," he said in response to the interview on ”Good Morning Britain“.

Following his departure, Sharon tweeted that Piers was just speaking his truth and that she supported him. “@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth,” she wrote.

Following her tweet many people attacked the “The Talk” co-host.

While she defended herself on her show, many felt she was opting to stand on the wrong side of history and made that abundantly clear in her mentions.

