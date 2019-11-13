Sharon Osbourne hits back at Chrissy Teigen









Sharon Osbourne arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: AP Sharon Osbourne has hit back at Chrissy Teigen after the model claimed she was paid to "talk s**t" - but insisted she doesn't want to start a feud. The "Talk" presenter slammed the "Lip Sync Battle" star - who was previously a co-host on short-lived daytime show 'FABLife' - and insisted she and her fellow panelists are all "very interesting" and have opinions that matter. Sharon spoke out after Chrissy shrugged off the 67-year-old star's recent criticism of her husband John Legend's reworking of "Baby, It's Cold Out Side", and made it clear she was unimpressed with what the model had to say. Chrissy had said: "Sharon's always going to have something to say, it's her job. "I remember those days of getting to talk s**t for money. It's very fun."

In response, Sharon said: "It's amazing that you remember those days, 'cause the show you were on didn't even last a season.

"We don't get paid to talk what she said, about anyone. We are self-made women at this table, who have lived very interesting lives, everyone one of us."

And Sharon - who is married to Ozzy Osbourne - went on to take another swipe at Chrissy.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was born into the industry. I just didn't marry someone who was in the industry."

However, the outspoken star insisted she didn't want to start a feud with the couple - who have children Luna, three, and Miles, 17 months, together - as she thinks they're a "perfect" couple but she stands by her original comments about John's festive song.

She said: "I don't want to start anything. I think that John Legend is an amazingly, multi-talented person. He is incredible, and I think she's lovely, they have a beautiful little family, they do. They are just the perfect couple.

"I don't have a bone to pick. but I'm also entitled to my opinion.

"I just thought the lyric was silly, and that's it.

"I love the way you stand up for your husband, I think it's amazing... But don't start anything, because I know it will get ugly. So don't start."

Sharon slammed John for reworking the song - which was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 and tells the tale of a man trying to persuade a reluctant woman to stay at his house - as it is a "piece of art" that shouldn't be interfered with.

She argued: "What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to... re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, 'Oh, I can change the lyrics on that.'

"It's, to me, like a master painting. It's a piece of art."