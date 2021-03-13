Sharon Osbourne issues apology for comments on 'The Talk'

British television personality Sharon Osbourne has issued an official statement, after her discussion with "The Talk" host Sheryl Underwood on Piers Morgan Morgan went public. She has apologised to anyone who might have been hurt by her comments. In the statement, which she posted on her Instagram page on Friday, Sharon wrote: "After some reflection, after sitting with your comments and sitting with my heart I would like to address the discussion on The Talk this past Wednesday. “I have always been embraced with so much love & support from the black community and I have deep respect and love for the black community." She goes on to say: "To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said I am truly sorry.

“I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over. There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast!

“I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us and will continue to learn, listen and do better."

Sharon, who was invited on "The Talk" after she showed support to Piers Morgan, spoke to Sheryl on and off air about why she supported Morgan.

“Sharon had earlier tweeted to Morgan saying: "@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you," which had created an uproar.

The day after her tweet, Sharon explained that she didn't "agree with what he said", but supported her friend's "freedom of speech".

During the "The Talk", Sharon and Osbourne had a heated argument about the former supporting Morgan's comments against Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.