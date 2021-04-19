Sharon Osbourne plans tell-all book

Sharon Osbourne didn't sign a "gagging order" after leaving “The Talk” so is planning to release a tell-all book. The 68-year-old star recently left the panel show in controversial circumstances following an investigation by producers over after a heated exchange on-air about race, after she was confronted by co-host Sheryl Underwood for defending her pal Piers Morgan over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex and she’s keen to give her side of what happened, regardless of the consequences. She said: “They paid me for my contract and I walked. There wasn’t any ten million [settlement] and all of that. I don’t want anything from them. I don’t want to sue them. I’m going to write a book. I’m going to tell everything. “They didn’t gag me. I would never sign a gagging order, so I can do what I want.” Asked if she’s worried about the consequences, she said: “I don’t give a s***, because I’m in a position where I’m blessed and I know I am.

“I have my family, my husband takes such good care of me. I’ve never wanted to be the biggest or the best. I live my life, that’s it.”

And the former “X Factor” judge – who has three children with husband Ozzy Osbourne - doesn’t expect to work in US television ever again.

She told You magazine: “Oh no, they’ll never let me. You must be joking. With these corporations that own all the networks, they’ll never have me.

“I’m going to write a book. I’m going to do a podcast and we’re negotiating a movie of Ozzy’s life story. I’m going to produce that.”

Sharon is tired of living in Los Angeles and wants to come “home” to England but it’s a difficult decision to make because her grandchildren are settled in the US.

She said: “Listen, you don’t want to be in LA, mate. It’s not nice here any more. More homeless people. Everything is boarded up because of coronavirus.

“I want to come home. Ozzy always says, ‘Where are we going to go to hang our hats and live for our last chapter?’

“We honestly don’t know. We’ve got our grandkids here and my son’s divorced so he can’t take the children out of California. It’s really tricky. At least when we can travel it will be lovely to go home and just be free.”

'I know what I am,’ says Sharon Osbourne, defiantly. ‘I know my faults. I know I behaved badly, I did not behave professionally, but neither did they. I know my part, but I know I’m not a racist.’

And admits she swore and made mistakes under the pressure of an unexpected on-camera attack from people she had thought were friends, but says the producers set her up. ‘I didn’t expect to get to the age of 68 and have all this on me. I do not want my legacy to be: “Well, she was a racist.” I mean, it’s insane. It’s just not true.’