Sharon Osbourne steps up security

Sharon Osbourne has hired private security after receiving death threats following her row with Sheryl Underwood on “The Talk”. The 68-year-old star was involved in a heated discussion last week during an episode of “The Talk” when she asked her co-host Sheryl Underwood to "educate" her on why remarks made by her friend Piers Morgan - who she had defended in the wake of his departure from UK TV show 'Good Morning Britain' - about the Duchess of Sussex were racist. And following the on-air dispute, Sharon has reportedly been inundated with angry messages on social media and has received calls to her house threatening the safety of her, her family, and even her dogs. According to TMZ, as a result of the threats, Sharon has hired a private security team and has had staff stationed outside her Los Angeles home all week. Meanwhile, the former “X Factor” star has also switched off commenting on her most recent Instagram posts because things had got so heated.

'“The Talk” is currently on a temporary hiatus while CBS investigate the incident but insiders told the website that Sharon has yet to have any contact with the network or show producers while they probe the dispute, nor has she spoken to Sheryl.

The row started on “The Talk” when Sharon was talking about defending Piers - who said he didn't believe Duchess Meghan when she said she'd had suicidal thoughts - prompting Sheryl to note: "While you are standing by you your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Sharon replied: "Educate me, tell me when you have heard him say racist things?

"I very much feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?

"How can I be racist about anybody or anything in my life."

The show then cut to a commercial break, but when it returned, she continued to press Sheryl for an explanation as to what was racist about Piers' comments and added: "And don't try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me."

The following day, the former “X Factor” star apologised for her remarks.

She said: "I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear and horror of being accused of being racist take over."

However, earlier this week, Leah Remini accused Sharon of using derogatory terms against fellow 'The Talk' stars Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert.

According to the actress and other sources, the showbiz matriarch had called Julie – who is Chinese-American – “wonton” and “slanty eyes”, as well as calling Sara, who is a lesbian, a “p**** licker” and “fish eater”.

But Sharon has branded the claims “crap” and insisting people are simply trying to “add fuel to the fire” following her row with Sheryl.

She said: “[They’re] crap, all crap. Everyone's got an opinion or a story like the wonton story. It's like f*** off with your f****** wonton story. F*** off!

“Everybody's got an opinion and everybody's got a voice – it's fine. It's about knowing somebody's been called out for something and then somebody else is like, 'yes!! I'm going to add something too.’

“Of course, it's a pile on. People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that's fine.”