Sharon Osbourne tests positive for Covid

Sharon Osbourne has been struck down with Covid-19 after flying home to Los Angeles to look after her husband Ozzy. The “Black Sabbath” star fell ill with the virus last week, prompting Sharon to step away from her new TalkTV gig to head back to the US.

Story continues below Advertisment

Sharon has revealed she's caught the virus from her husband along with her daughter Kelly, admitting "the entire household has it now". Speaking on TalkTV, she said: "He's doing much better, thank you. His temperature is now back to normal, his coughing has stopped, he's doing much better. "But I've got some news to share. My daughter Kelly has it, I have it and the entire household has it now."

When asked if Ozzy would be looking after her while she was sick, Sharon said: "Maybe, we'll see. I feel okay actually." Ozzy, 73, tested positive for coronavirus last week. He is also battling several other health complaints including back and neck problems and Parkinson’s disease. After stepping away from her TalkTV show “The Talk”, Sharon missed two shows but had been been due to resume presenting duties before coming down with Covid.

Story continues below Advertisment

She will be working via video link with presenters including Ulrika Jonsson. Sharon went on to add: "I’m so grateful to everyone for their well-wishes and outpouring of love for Ozzy. "And to everyone at TalkTV for being so understanding."

Story continues below Advertisment

Last week, she posted a video explaining she'd have to fly back to the US from the UK so she could look after her poorly husband. Sharon said: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night, our time. "I spoke to him and he’s okay. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

Story continues below Advertisment