Sharon Stone: I was told I wasn't sexy enough to be an actress

Sharon Stone was told she wasn't sexy enough to be an actress just months before she took on her infamous role in “Basic Instinct”. The Hollywood legend shot to fame for her infamous role in “Basic Instinct” but she claims just a few months before, an agent had told her she wasn't "f*******" enough for the industry. She shared: "I wasn't, as they liked to say in Hollywood at the time, 'f*******.'" And Sharon also opened up about how she's been "told to do things that are wildly inappropriate" during her acting career but she has always used her "big girl voice" to say no. Writing in her book, “The Beauty Of Living Twice”, in an extract shared with The Sun newspaper, she added: "For me it’s called show business, not show take advantage of everyone. I don’t get taken advantage of either. Yes, I have been asked or told to do things that are wildly inappropriate, but I use my big-girl voice and say no."

Meanwhile, Sharon previously revealed she was tricked into not wearing underwear in the “Basic Instinct” scene as she claims that a member of the production told her to remove her underwear during the scene, but reassured her that nothing would be seen on camera.

She wrote: "That was how I saw my vagina-shot for the first time, long after I'd been told, 'We can't see anything – I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.' ... Yes, there have been many points of view on this topic, but since I'm the one with the vagina, in question, let me say."

Sharon also recalled slapping the director Paul Verhoeven across the face before leaving and calling her lawyer to assess her options but ultimately, she decided to allow the scene to be.

She shared: "It wasn't legal to shoot up my dress in this fashion. I let Paul know of the options Marty had laid out for me.

“Of course, he vehemently denied that I had any choices at all. I was just an actress, just a woman; what choices could I have?

“But I did have the choices. So I thought and thought and I chose to allow this scene in the film.

“Why? Because it was correct for the film and for the character; and because after all, I did it."