Shauwn Mkhize gets roasted for attending dinner party during lockdown

"Kwa Mam’Mkhize" star Shauwn Mkhize came under fire for attending a dinner party over the weekend which is not allowed under level 3 regulations. Over the weekend, MaMkhize shared a picture of herself in a Francois Vedemme cocktail dress going to a dinner party on Instagram and received praise from many in her comments section, including local celebs. However, the trouble started after she started to post on her Instagram Stories at an illegal gathering with her mask hanging on the side and not adhering to any coronavirus safety precautions.

Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Instagram Stories

Tweeps weighed in on Mkhize breaking lockdown regulations and also took aim at the celebrities co-signing her behaviour.

And this thing that celebrities are doing ku MaMkhize’s posts is common. People act funny around people with money. And I don’t know why, relevance/ass kissing/hopes to be put on or whatever reason really, it’s just annoying and goes to show that people aren’t principled 😒 — Beautiful M✨ (@MantoNtusi) June 7, 2020

Mamkhize's IG stories from last night are enough evidence to arrest her. — Nono (@Asseco_M) June 7, 2020

It’s now safe to say the LockDown & Social distance ended on the 1st June 2020. We are only left with people wearing face masks here & there when they want to enter malls & remove them once they’re inside, if you don’t believe me ask Mamkhize. #Mamkhize #level5 pic.twitter.com/KLLBIkJdNZ — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 7, 2020

Salute to MaMkhize who host a part then in the next morning post the number of Covid 19 cases to clarify that in her party none of them were infected. pic.twitter.com/dC9DHHmxg3 — Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) June 7, 2020

South Africa is alive with possibilities. All these celebrities supported MaMkhize in breaking the Law. pic.twitter.com/VDfZSE44Pz — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) June 7, 2020

Covid stats brought to you by MaMkhize the morning after lockdown groove. pic.twitter.com/xbRoYHDTwq — Noluthando (@Thandoo_Zuma) June 7, 2020

MaMkhize hosts a party and posts it on Instagram. Ramaphosa, Beki Cele and Mbalula. pic.twitter.com/GvDRXxxN7p — Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) June 7, 2020

Johannesburg party planner Eva Modika also hosted a party over the weekend, posting her illegal gathering on Instagram for all to see.