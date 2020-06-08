EntertainmentCelebrity NewsInternational
Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Instagram

Shauwn Mkhize gets roasted for attending dinner party during lockdown

"Kwa Mam’Mkhize" star Shauwn Mkhize came under fire for attending a dinner party over the weekend which is not allowed under level 3 regulations. 

Over the weekend, MaMkhize shared a picture of herself in a Francois Vedemme cocktail dress going to a dinner party on Instagram and received praise from many in her comments section, including local celebs. 

However, the trouble started after she started to post on her Instagram Stories at an illegal gathering with her mask hanging on the side and not adhering to any coronavirus safety precautions.

Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Instagram Stories

Tweeps weighed in on Mkhize breaking lockdown regulations and also took aim at the celebrities co-signing her behaviour. 

Johannesburg party planner Eva Modika also hosted a party over the weekend, posting her illegal gathering on Instagram for all to see.

