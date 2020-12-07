Shawn Mendes' dad calls Camila Cabello his daughter-in-law

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Shawn Mendes' dad is already calling the singer's girlfriend, Camila Cabello, his daughter-in-law after Shawn knew immediately that she was the one for him. The 22-year-old musician - who has been dating the 23-year-old singer since 2019 - has revealed how his family became very fond of his girlfriend when he first introduced them to his family. Speaking on the 'Zack Sang Show', he said: "My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, 'How's my daughter-in-law doing?'" What's more, Shawn is certain that the former Fifth Harmony singer is the one for him after talking to his family about his relationship. He added: "Obviously your parents don't know, but when you know you know. But I definitely went to them a lot about it."

Meanwhile, Camila has heaped praise on her beau for being the "light in the darkness", as she thanked him for making her "braver, wiser and better than she was yesterday".

She wrote on social media: "I've learned a lot about love with this guy. It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos - When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you - I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself.

“It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol.

"But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness- to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday.

“It’s so instinctive for us to love, even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love.

"And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection. (sic)"