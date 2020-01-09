Shawn Mendes donates to Australia wildfire relief efforts









Shawn Mendes. Picture: Reuters Shawn Mendes has donated an unspecified sum to Australia's wildfire relief efforts, through his charity Shawn Mendes Foundation. The 21-year-old singer has announced both he and his Shawn Mendes Foundation will be donating an undisclosed sum of money to causes including Australia's Red Cross, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, and South Australia Country Fire Service, to help ease the strain on those impacted by the devastating fires that are tearing through parts of the country. He wrote on Twitter: "Every time I've been to Australia I've fallen more in love with the people & wildlife. Join me & support relief efforts for the devastating effects of the wildfires. The @shawnfoundation & I are making donations to @RedCrossAU, NSW Rural Fire Service & SA Country Fire Service. (sic)"

Every time I’ve been to Australia I’ve fallen more in love with the people & wildlife. Join me & support relief efforts for the devastating effects of the wildfires. The @shawnfoundation & I are making donations to @RedCrossAU, NSW Rural Fire Service & SA Country Fire Service. pic.twitter.com/gXVbzWVwsW — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) January 7, 2020

Shawn joins the likes of Kylie Jenner, Ellen Degeneres, Nicole Kidman, Sir Elton John, Chris Hemsworth, Pink, and Kylie Minogue in donating to causes dedicated to trying to stop the raging fires.

Lip kit mogul Jenner donated $1 million this week, after she was accused of being insensitive when she bragged on social media about her Louis Vuitton mink-fur slippers - worth €1,100.00 - just hours after claiming she had a broken heart following news that half a billion animals had been killed in the bushfires.

The animal death toll has now tragically risen to an estimate of over one billion, which takes into account those killed in the fires, as well as those that will die from indirect causes such as starvation and dehydration.

Meanwhile, Lizzo - who is currently on tour in Australia - took some time out of her schedule Down Under to volunteer at Melbourne's Foodbank, where she helped hundreds of volunteers pack food hampers for victims of the wildfires.

The foodbank wrote on their Facebook account: "Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies who have been working tirelessly for the past 6 days. What a star, she even packed hampers for fire-affected regions. Thank you for the support (sic)"