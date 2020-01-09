Shawn Mendes has donated an unspecified sum to Australia's wildfire relief efforts, through his charity Shawn Mendes Foundation.
The 21-year-old singer has announced both he and his Shawn Mendes Foundation will be donating an undisclosed sum of money to causes including Australia's Red Cross, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, and South Australia Country Fire Service, to help ease the strain on those impacted by the devastating fires that are tearing through parts of the country.
He wrote on Twitter: "Every time I've been to Australia I've fallen more in love with the people & wildlife. Join me & support relief efforts for the devastating effects of the wildfires. The @shawnfoundation & I are making donations to @RedCrossAU, NSW Rural Fire Service & SA Country Fire Service. (sic)"