Shawn Mendes: It was 'tough' being away from Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has found it “tough” being away from his girlfriend Camila Cabello whilst she was away filming “Cinderella”. The “In My Blood” hitmaker has been away from Camila for almost two months whilst she was busy filming “Cinderella” in the UK, and Shawn has admitted he struggled without her by his side, as they’d gotten used to spending every day together whilst quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic. Revealing Camila had returned home just a few days ago, Shawn said: “She actually just got back like three days ago for the first time in a month and a half. It was tough. I think the longest before that was maybe three weeks away.” The 22-year-old singer also gushed over his romance with the former Fifth Harmony member, as he said dating Camila has taught him to be less afraid of speaking from his heart. He told CapitalFM: “I realised I had a lot of fear as a human … to say how my heart was feeling. And I realised when it comes to matters of the heart, we don’t really have to be experts.”

Meanwhile, Shawn recently said he was “excited” for Camila, 23, to return to California after spending time house sitting for her.

He said: "So it's not really a sleepover. I just basically use the utilities and sleep in the bed. That's really my version of house sitting. I'm lucky, she's coming back tomorrow. I haven't seen her in like a month and a half so I'm super excited.”

And the “Treat You Better” singer previously revealed that dating Camila, 23, forced him to be more "emotional and vulnerable" about his feelings.

He explained: "I thought that I was a pretty open, emotional, guy until I started being in a relationship with someone that I really, truly love and, realising that 'oh no, I really have this big ego, and I don't want to show her that I'm hurting and I don't want to show her that that offended me, and like I want to be the man, and I want to be strong in this relationship.'

“It actually was hurting our relationship, but real strength does lie inside of being emotional and being vulnerable."