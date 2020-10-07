Shawn Mendes: I've grown 'closer' to Justin Bieber in recent months

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have “become a lot closer” in recent months, as Shawn says he considers Justin his "mentor". The “Treat You Better” singer has confessed he’s been a fan of fellow singer Justin since he was a child, and thinks it’s “really cool” that Justin has now become his “mentor”, after the pair began forming a close bond. Shawn spoke during an interview with Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, as when he was asked if he would ever collaborate with Justin, he said: “If I turned [Justin] down that would be insane considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was, like, nine years old. I cannot confirm or deny. “In the last six months we’ve definitely become a lot closer. “It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff with because there’s not many people who do this type of stuff.”

The 22-year-old singer’s friendship with Justin comes as the ‘“Yummy” hitmaker is now married to Shawn’s former girlfriend, Hailey Bieber, who at the time was known as Hailey Baldwin.

Shawn and Hailey were spotted together multiple times in late 2017 before their romance fizzled out and the 23-year-old model reunited with Justin - whom she had previously dated - and ultimately tied the knot with him in September 2018.

Meanwhile, Shawn is now in a relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello, and the pair are “so happy” together.

Camila, 23, recently said: "I'm so happy. I've known him for such a long time and I don't know, he just feels like home to me.

“Yeah, I'm really happy ... You know, we've been friends for a really long time and we were kinda like we just didn't ... there was a period where we didn't hang out as much just because we were both busy and this song was really fun because we got to just hang out again like we did on the song we did before - 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' - which was when we got really close.

“This was just like we were like 'oh yay, we get to be pals and just hang out' ... Yeah, we're pretty happy, I really, really love him a lot."