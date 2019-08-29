Shawn Mendes arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. Picture: AP

Shawn Mendes has launched a foundation to raise over R15 million for issues affecting his fans. The "In My Blood" hitmaker launched The Shawn Mendes Foundation on Wednesday, which will commit the whopping sum to various causes that are close to the hearts of his audience.

In a press release, he said: "[I hope the foundation will] inspire and empower his fans and today's youth to bring about positive change in the world and advocate for issues they care most about.

"For a long time, I've wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard.

"My goal in launching the Foundation is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers."

Shawn, 21, will launch the first two campaigns from the foundation in tandem with Toronto's SickKids children's hospital and REVERB, a non-profit environmental organisation that advocates through concerts and music.

One dollar from each ticket sold from Shawn's upcoming Rogers Centre stadium show on September 6, as well as proceeds and donations from the foundation's brand partners, Tim Hortons and Roots, will go to the SMF at the SickKids Charitable Giving Fund.

In the future, The Shawn Mendes Foundation hopes to partner with more causes that are identified by his fans.

The "Señorita" singer also confirmed the news on Twitter, where he wrote: "I'm so excited to announce the launch of @ShawnFoundation, to support causes that are important to my fans and our generation. I will work alongside my fans to help provide them with a platform & the means to give back and take action. More info at http://ShawnMendesFoundation.org x (sic)"