Shawn Mendes wants to move into acting but finds auditioning "super nerve-wracking".



The 20-year-old singer may be confident performing in front of huge audiences, but an audition in an intimate room left him "shaking" and mumbling incoherently.





Speaking to Capital Breakfast's Roman Kemp, he said: "I wanna do some acting. I wanna do some acting soon, like very soon. I think that's, like, my next big thing that I wanna step into.





"I did one audition and when I say that is the most nervous I've ever... I mean, I played at Wembley just with an acoustic guitar and was ok and I mean, I walked in and it was me and three people that were auditioning and my hands were shaking.





"I don't even think I was speaking English. It was insane, dude.





"Acting is very, very hard, it's really super nerve-wracking but I wanna do it."





And the 'Treat You Better' hitmaker already knows his dream role would be in a biopic of the late Elvis Presley.





Asked his ideal role, he said: "It'd be amazing to be able to do something about Elvis. I think that would be great."





Earlier this year, Shawn caused a stir when he stripped to his underwear to model for Calvin Klein and he has now hinted a second campaign could be on the way.





Asked by a listener if he'd do another ad or even take part in stripper franchise 'Magic Mike', he said: "I will not do 'Magic Mike' but there might be, we'll have to see, we'll have to see.





Justin Bieber recently challenged Shawn to a hockey match and while the 'Stitches' hitmaker is up for the game, he thinks he needs to do some training first.





He said: "Just so we're clear, I want this to be known, if this ever happens, he is a better hockey player than me and I know this. I'm not sitting here being like 'I'm better than him' because it's a fact that he's better. I've seen him play and skate.





"Now I can practise, in a coupla weeks I might figure out how to get a little bit better than him but we'll see...





"If we're gonna do this, I'm gonna take it seriously. I'm gonna start practising three times a week now, starting now, so if this is gonna be a thing, we've gotta figure it out."





