Shay Mitchell hits back at critics who accused her of partying with Drake









Shay Mitchell attends Hulu's "Dollface" screening and panel during the 2019 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews at The Paley Center for Media on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP Shay Mitchell has hit back at her critics who accused her of partying with Drake just a few days after she gave birth.

The "Pretty Little Liars" star was seen at the singer's star-studded birthday party at Goya Studios in Hollywood on October 23, just three days after she announced she had welcomed her daughter into the world.

Poking fun at the comments on her Instagram, she shared: "I haven't been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party. It wasn't three days and I left her with [my dog] Angel."





Meanwhile, Shay previously confessed she was worried she was losing her baby when she went into labour.





The 32-year-old actress said: "The last time I felt pain like this was not a good experience. I feel a little worried because I haven't felt the baby move lately."





However, doctors swiftly put her mind at ease when they put the doppler ultrasound on her bump and heard a nice, steady, heartbeat.





After being in labour for 13 hours, Shay decided to take pitocin, a drug which can help strengthen contractions, because she wanted to get things moving faster.





Her doula explained: "Pitocin is used to make a labor move faster. The physical experience with the labour is completely different because the pitocin labour is pretty rough. She's having a really hard time, she's struggling."





Shay eventually decided to have an epidural - an injection in the back to stop pain in part of the body - even though she and her partner Matte Babel had decided against it earlier on in her pregnancy due to the possible complications.



