Shay Mitchell has hit back at her critics who accused her of partying with Drake just a few days after she gave birth.
The "Pretty Little Liars" star was seen at the singer's star-studded birthday party at Goya Studios in Hollywood on October 23, just three days after she announced she had welcomed her daughter into the world.
Poking fun at the comments on her Instagram, she shared: "I haven't been really checking my comments that often, but apparently people are really upset that I left three days after having a kid to go out and party. It wasn't three days and I left her with [my dog] Angel."