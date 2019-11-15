Shia LaBeouf is "deeply dissatisfied" with life and needs to learn to separate himself from his work.
The "Nymphomaniac" actor thinks all the "most intimate moments" of his life have happened while he was working and he needs to learn to separate himself from his work.
He said: "I think definitely the most intimate moments of my life happened on set.
"I think I'm deeply dissatisfied with life.
"This is where things get tricky for me. It isn't my whole life. I have to get OK with that. It's usually where things go awry for me is when I'm not on a set. Life gets hard. This is what I'm trying to develop, trying to grow."