Shia LaBeouf feels 'dissatisfied' with life









Shia LaBeouf accepts the Hollywood breakthrough screenwriter award for "Honey Boy" at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Picture: AP Shia LaBeouf is "deeply dissatisfied" with life and needs to learn to separate himself from his work. The "Nymphomaniac" actor thinks all the "most intimate moments" of his life have happened while he was working and he needs to learn to separate himself from his work. He said: "I think definitely the most intimate moments of my life happened on set. "I think I'm deeply dissatisfied with life. "This is where things get tricky for me. It isn't my whole life. I have to get OK with that. It's usually where things go awry for me is when I'm not on a set. Life gets hard. This is what I'm trying to develop, trying to grow."

The 33-year-old star regards his work as the "conduit for love" because it inspires feelings in him that he doesn't have every day.

Speaking to Kristen Stewart for Variety's Actors on Actors series, he replied when she suggested he should "take a pottery class": "Maybe I will. I won't like pottery in life. But I will love pottery on set

"I don't like ice cream in life. But if you give me ice cream on a set, I f***ing love ice cream. I think that's what this does for me. It makes me love things. This job feels like the conduit for love for me. I hold it that sacred."

And Shia admitted he feels insecure when working with stars who went to acting school because they seem more polished and prepared.

He said: "If you get around a guy like [Anthony] Mackie who's gone to school, he's got technique. Those people make me very scared.

"I feel judged, like I'm an outsider. If my knitting needle breaks, I don't have a f***ing knitting needle. Guys like that, their knitting needle breaks, and they're, like, 'Let me go in the kitchen and I'll whip something together and I'll come back and I'll knit this sock for you.' "

Stewart: I feel you.