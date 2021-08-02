Shilpa Shetty asks for privacy amid husband’s porn racket arrest

Since the arrest of Bollywood star, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, the star had reserved her right to comment - but now she has broken her silence. Kundra was arrested last month by the Mumbai police on charges of making and distributing pornography through an application call “Hot Shots”.

The app has since been taken off Apple and Google playstores and Kundra remains in police custody until August 7. Kundra’s famous wife, Shetty - who had to bare the brunt of the scandal - took to social media where she posted a statement pleading with the media and detractors to give her and the couple’s children privacy during this trying time. A part of the statement read: “I humbly request you - especially as a mother - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

The “Hungama 2” actress said that the past few days had been challenging with rumours, accusations, trolling and posed questions, but she wants to remain closed to commenting as the case is sub judice. The full statement read: “Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. “A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed … not only to me but also to my family.

“MY STAND … I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is sub judice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. “Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity, “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies.

“But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. “I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hard-working professional for the last 29 years. “People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down.