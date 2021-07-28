Shilpa Shetty lashed out at husband Raj Kundra over home raid

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is feeling the heat after her husband and businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest. According to various online reports, Shetty said that her sponsorships were falling away and her reputation was being ruined due to Kundra’s pending porn racketeering case.

Mumbai police recently raided the couple’s Juhu bungalow, where they seized an incredible 48 terabytes (TB) of mostly adult images and videos following Kundra’s arrest last week. He remains in police custody, while Shetty, who has already been questioned by police once, is set to be questioned again. According to sources close to the investigation, Shetty was not impressed by police entering her home, and argued with Kundra whilst the raid was happening.

Shetty accused her husband of “ruining the family name”. According to NDTV, Shetty said: “We have everything, what was the need to do all this?” as her husband arrived at their home. It was reported that Shetty burst into tears in the heated exchange with Kundra, telling him the case had led to financial losses because sponsors no longer wanted to be associated with her.

The showdown got so out of hand that police had to intervene. Kundra is accused of luring women into making porn films with the promise of getting them acting jobs. The videos were then loaded on an application called HotShots Digital Entertainment. The Magistrate’s Court rejected Kundra’s bail plea on July 28, in the pornography case.