Shilpa Shetty sues Indian media outlets and social media apps

“Hungama 2“ actress Shilpa Shetty has been receiving a lot of unwanted media exposure after her husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested for the making and distribution of pornographic material through the application HotShots. Since the arrest, media organisations have been reporting on every aspect of the pornography film racket.

Shetty, who has borne the brunt of this with sponsorships and endorsements falling away, has taken to the Bombay high court to file a defamation suit against Indian media outlets. The plea seeks an injunction against further publication of “completely false, erroneous, derogatory and defamatory information” and to remove the “objectionable content” on websites and portals and an unconditional apology for it. Shetty says the reports were causing “irreparable harm and damage to her reputation” by sensationalising news to attract viewership.

Apart from the media organisations, the respondents in Shetty’s plea include Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. In all, 29 entities have been named in the plea. On the work front, Shetty is trying to save her recently released movie from failure. She took to Twitter to convince fans and moviegoers to stream and watch “Hungama 2”.