Shilpa Shetty's home raided, 48TB of adult videos and pictures seized

Mumbai police have raided Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra’s Juhu bungalow and seized 48 terabytes (TB) of mostly adult images and videos following Kundra’s arrest last week. Kundra was arrested on July 19/ Police said they had sufficient evidence that he was a key conspirator in the porn production ring.

Kundra maintains his innocence. Shetty who was interrogated by police, said she was unaware of the exact nature of the content on the app “Hot Shots”, but described the material as “erotica” rather than pornography. Shilpa said her husband was innocent and alleged that it was co-accused Pradeep Bakshi who was involved in the app.

According to a report on IndiaTV, the police are said to be planning clone Shetty's phone and might question her again. According to NDTV, in the court hearing on Thursday, July 22, Kundra's lawyer Abad Ponda suggested the content in question did not show sexual intercourse, and was just vulgar content. “Police are following what web series are doing these days – vulgar content. But that's not really classified as porn. Nothing in this remand shows that two people actually indulged in act of intercourse. If it's not actual intercourse, it's not classified as porn,“ Ponda told the court.