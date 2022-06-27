Silk Sonic and Will Smith win big at 2022 BET Awards

Silk Sonic and Will Smith scooped top prizes at the 2022 BET Awards. The annual ceremony celebrating black culture took place at Los Angeles's Microsoft Theater on Sunday night, and this year Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's R&B supergroup was among the big winners.

The duo's debut album, “An Evening With Silk Sonic”, was crowned album of the year, while the “Leave The Door Open” hitmakers also took home the award for best group. Anderson won a third prize, video director of the year, meaning he became the most-awarded of the night. Watch video:

Doja Cat, Drake and Ari Lennox had led the nominations, but all came home empty-handed. Smith, who slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars earlier this year and was banned from the Academy Awards for 10 years, won the best actor award for his titular role in “King Richard”. The biographical sports drama about the father and coach of tennis players Venus and Serena Williams was also named best movie.

Best female R&B/pop artist winner Jazmine Sullivan at the BET Awards 2022 in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. REUTERS/David Swanson Following the overturning of Roe v Wade, resulting in abortions being illegal for millions of women across America, several stars used their time on stage to blast the US Supreme Court. Actress-and-singer Janelle Monae, 36, stuck up her middle finger while introducing the best female R&B/pop artist nominees, and received a standing ovation after delivering a powerful speech. She said: “These artists are making art on our own terms, owning our truths and expressing ourselves freely and unapologetically in a world that tries to control and police our bodies, my body and our decisions, my body.

“F*** you Supreme Court. I know we're celebrating us right now as we should. We absolutely deserve to celebrate – especially now we should celebrate our art by protecting our right and our truths.” Jazmine Sullivan won the prize and asked men to stand up for their women. She said: “It's a hard time for us. I want to speak directly to the men: We need y'all. We need y'all to stand up, stand up for us, stand up with us. If you've ever benefited from a woman making one of the toughest decisions of her life, which is to terminate a pregnancy, you need to be standing.

“This is not just a woman issue. This is everybody's issue. We need your support more than ever.” BET Her winner Mary J Blige speaks at the BET Awards 2022 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday. REUTERS/David Swanson Sean 'Diddy' Combs was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Mary J. Blige received the BET Her accolade. The evening saw performances from Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch and Chance the Rapper.

Taraji P Henson hosted proceedings. An abridged list of the BET Awards winners: Best female R&B/pop artist: Jazmine Sullivan

Best male R&B/pop artist: The Weeknd Best female hip hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best group: Silk Sonic Best collaboration: “Essence”, Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber and Tems Best new artist: Latto

Video of the year: “Family Ties”, Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar Video director of the year: Anderson .Paak (a.k.a. Director .Paak) Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: 'We Win' Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her: “Good Morning Gorgeous”, Mary J Blige Best international act: Tems (Nigeria) Best movie: “King Richard”

Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard” Best actress: Zendaya, “Euphoria” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Sportswoman of the year award: Naomi Osaka