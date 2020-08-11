Simon Cowell back to work after breaking his back

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Simon Cowell is already back to work after breaking his back, replying to emails and is in "good spirits". The music mogul injured himself after falling off his new electric bicycle in Malibu, California and had to undergo six hours of surgery to try and fix the injuries. And whilst he needs a lot of time to rest and recuperate, he is already trying to do some work and he is in incredibly "good spirits" and knows he had a "lucky escape". A source told the Mail Online: "He's in good spirits and knows he had a lucky escape and that this could have been worse.

“He's been walking around already, obviously he has to be careful, which is expected considering surgery was only one day ago.

“Simon has even been working yesterday and also today he's been on emails on his iPad since early morning.

“He's in good spirits and knows he had a lucky escape and that this could have been worse."

Whilst Simon is back to work with his emails and such, it has been confirmed he will miss at least the next couple of episodes of 'America's Got Talent', being replaced by Kelly Clarkson.

Simon had previously advised people to read the manual before riding an electric bike for the first time as he commented on his injury.

The 60-year-old star wrote to his 11 million followers on Twitter: "Some good advice ... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back.

“Thank you to everyone for your kind messages ... And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors.

“Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon. (sic)"

A spokesperson for Simon confirmed at the time: "Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family. He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight. He's under observation and is doing fine."