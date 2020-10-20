Simon Cowell bounces back after horror fall

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Simon Cowell is back on his feet following his horror fall, which occurred when he tumbled from an electric bike in August. The 61-year-old entertainment mogul was rushed to hospital in August after he tumbled off an electric bike whilst testing it out at his home, resulting in a broken back which nearly left him paralysed. Following the accident, Simon spent six hours in surgery and had a metal rod placed in his back, before being sent home for extensive recovery and physiotherapy. And now, just two months after his terrifying fall, Simon is back on his feet, as he was pictured this week going for a walk in Malibu, California, with his partner Lauren Silverman, 43, and their son Eric, six. The news comes after it was recently reported the ‘X Factor’ boss was ahead of schedule in his recovery from back surgery.

A source said this month: "He's doing really well and is recovering well and ahead of what was expected.

"He's doing over 10,000 steps a day as well as swimming to get his back strong and healed again. He no longer needs to wear a back brace all the time.”

Another source also claimed that daily physio sessions, exercise and constant care from his girlfriend are helping Simon to get back on track.

The insider explained: "Simon's having little or no visitors due to Covid, but he's doing 10,000 steps a day and swimming regularly. It's become an ongoing joke that Lauren has to run to keep up with him.”

Meanwhile, Simon is said to be thinking about marrying Lauren after she took such good care of him whilst he was unable to walk.

Another insider said: "He definitely no longer feels invincible and this has been a wake up for him about his health and lifestyle.

“He feels lucky to be recovering at all.

“The fall was of life-changing seriousness. Some in his circle think it might even make him think again about making a commitment of marriage to Lauren. Never say never."