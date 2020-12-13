Simon Cowell 'considers legal action against bike manufacturers'

Music mogul Simon Cowell is reportedly considering launching legal action after suffering a fall in August. The 61-year-old music mogul broke his back after falling from his bike, and he's now said to be weighing up his legal options against the manufacturers after a whistleblower from the company claimed the machine was a "death trap". The whistleblower said: "That thing is a death trap and should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it." He also likened riding the bike to "trying to control a wild horse rearing up". Simon broke three vertebrae in his back after testing the bike near his home in Malibu, California.

And the “X Factor” boss is now weighing up his options.

An insider told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "I’m surprised he hasn’t sued the s*** out of them already."

The whistleblower also warned of the potential dangers of the bike.

He explained: "The first thing someone with no training is going to do is squeeze that accelerator and they are going to have an accident.

“aWhen I heard about the crash, I knew straight away he had been on our bike.

"I was wracked with guilt and thought I could have said more - but was worried about my job.

"I said they should change the settings so you can’t go into the highest map until it is going a certain speed - but was just told that was the way it was."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the music mogul confirmed he intends to discuss his safety concerns with the manufacturer.

The spokesperson said: "Simon is understandably extremely concerned for other peoples' safety in relation to this bike. We’ve been pressing the manufacturer about this and will continue to press them, including in relation to the claims of the former member of staff."