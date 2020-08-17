Simon Cowell enjoying 'comfort foods' in hospital

Simon Cowell is enjoying "traditional English comfort foods" whilst he recovers from surgery following his horror fall. The 60-year-old entertainment mogul broke his back when he fell off his new electric bike, the powerful electric Swind EB01, last week, and is currently in hospital recuperating from a gruelling surgery to mend the devastating injury. Before his fall, Simon had been enjoying a plant-based diet - which helped him shed a whopping 60 lbs. - but now that he's in hospital, his girlfriend Lauren Silverman has been bringing him some heartier meals, including a traditional Cottage Pie made with turkey. A source told The Sunday Mirror newspaper: "Lauren has been to the hospital to drop a few things off once each day. She has been making his favourite Italian bean soup and also Cottage Pie with turkey, which he loves. "His diet is incredibly healthy but there's nothing better than traditional English comfort foods and treats when you're on the mend."

Meanwhile, it was also recently reported the 'Got Talent' creator - who has six-year-old son Eric with Lauren - has turned to healing crystals to help him recover from his injuries.

Another insider said: "Two of his friends had searched out and delivered some powerful healing energy crystals which he has with him.

"Most people wouldn't put Simon down as having crystals but he and Lauren have them around their home.

"He's in good spirits and his back is well on the mend."

Simon is thought to be ditching the brand new e-bike, at the request of his 43-year-old partner.

One source claimed: "Lauren doesn't want him to ride one of those bikes again, so he's agreed with his friends and family to get rid of them as soon as he's out of hospital.

"The power of the bike was unbelievable when he changed the setting up to the second one. The bike just flew into the air.

"Thankfully he let go of the bike as he fell backwards and it didn't land on him."